Liberal Tears: Democrat Lawmakers Reportedly 'Depressed' After Trump's Acquittal

In the aftermath of Trump's overwhelming acquittal by the U.S. Senate Wednesday afternoon, Democrats in Congress are feeling dejected, according to a report from Fox News.

"We all knew how this was going,” a senior House Democratic source told Fox News. “But everyone’s depressed."

The chaos in Iowa following the caucuses also contributed to the malaise being felt by the party.

Another Democratic source told Fox News that they believed that impeachment “went as well as it could go.”

Many Democrats didn't even want to go through with impeachment, "but Democratic leaders felt they had to get in front of the impeachment movement and embrace it – or they may have been steamrolled by the progressive wing of the party."

Ya think?

The only defection Democrats got was from Mitt Romney, and only on one charge: abuse of power. Romney has since been rebuked by many in the GOP, including President Trump.

It's hard to understand why Democrats would be depressed over an outcome they've known from the beginning was inevitable. But perhaps they realize they were forced to fight a losing battle, and they know that in doing so they'll probably lose the war: the 2020 election. President Trump has had one of the best weeks ever, with his highest poll numbers ever recorded, the Democrats in disarray after the debacle in Iowa, and an epic State of the Union speech that 82 percent of Independent voters approved of.

Democrats still plan to continue an endless stream of investigations, but their somber mood suggests that they know they won't find what they're hoping to.

