Laura Ingraham Has a Warning for GOP 'Fence-Sitters' Who Are Enjoying Their 'Hamlet Routine' Too Much

Laura Ingraham issued a warning to GOP "fence-sitters" in the Senate on the "Ingraham Angle" on Monday night. "You get the sense, don't you, that the handful of moderate Republicans, they're enjoying their Hamlet routine right now a little bit too much," she said. "People like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, I'm sure they're great people—nothing personal against them, but do they consider this moment a moment to show Chuck Todd and the New York Times that they are the 'good Republicans?'"

I can assure her that yes, that's exactly what our "moderate" Republicans are always doing: desperately seeking out the limelight where the media will portray them as the reasonable voices in the room. That "reasonableness" usually leads to backstabbing their constituents.

"Yet, long after their one-night stand with the liberals ends," continued Ingraham, "their constituents will see their posturing for what it is: a walk of shame." Ingraham pointed out that if they allow this witness debacle to go forward we will be here for months, allowing this circus to continue. "It's a bad move," said Ingraham. "Let's urge them to call the vote now." She left the phone number for the Senate on the monitor for most of the show (202-224-3121). "Tell them how you feel. They work for you. You're paying their salary, not the other way around," she said.

Democrats fighting for John Bolton to testify are absurd. If his testimony was so important then why didn't Nancy Pelosi call him during the House hearings? The House is supposed to do all the witness testimony and pass the findings onto the Senate for adjudication. They are not supposed to have yet another investigation in the Senate. If the House failed to bring in the witnesses they wanted, too bad. We're done now.

Ingraham issued a warning to any GOP waffler who votes to elongate this process. "To the GOP fence-sitters, I'll personally fly out to cover your town halls. I'll be there reporting on them if you're brave enough to have any after a vote to drag this thing out further." She also sent out a reminder to the feckless GOP senators. "Ask Jeff Flake how life is for him after the Democrats no longer have any use for him."

The commentary starts at the 9:30 mark.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter