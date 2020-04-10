Latest Death Projections for the Coronavirus Show Trump Didn't Botch the Government's Response

It wasn't all that long ago that experts were predicting horrific death tolls from the coronavirus. A month ago, MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair said that 20 percent of Americans could die from the coronavirus—which would come to 65.4 million dead. The Imperial College of London suggested that anywhere from 200,000 to 1.5 million Americans would die, depending on the level of social distancing. More recent estimates put the number at 100,000 to 200,000, but the latest from Dr. Anthony Fauci is that the U.S. death toll will be closer to 60,000.

"I believe we are going to see a downturn in that, and it looks more like the 60,000 [range] than the 100,000 to 200,000," Fauci said on Thursday while appearing on NBC's Today show.

"I think the American public have done a really terrific job just buckling down and doing those physical separations and adhering to those guidelines. ... Models are really only as good as the assumptions that you put into the model," he said.