send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Laredo Police Run Sting, Nab Coronavirus Criminals on the Texas Border

By Bryan Preston 2020-04-27T15:26:24
chat comments

Tips to a local law enforcement app help police round up two hardcore criminals!

Just kidding. Laredo, TX police used tips civilians submitted to their mobile app to nab a couple of ladies who were operating nail salons despite the coronavirus lockdown across Webb County.

A tip from the Laredo Police Department mobile app leads to two arrests of people violating the city’s Stay Home Work Safe orders.

The two investigations originated from tips on Wednesday, April 15th.

Both of the alleged violators allegedly solicited customers online via social media.

Two undercover officers working on the COVID-19 Taskforce Enforcement made contact with each solicitor to set up an appointment for a cosmetic/ beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance.

This is how legitimate authority turns neighbor against neighbor and undermines itself.

When the Texas legislature passed and Gov. Abbott signed a law banning sanctuary cities, Laredo sued the state to block that law. The city leadership clearly favored illegal immigrants over citizens in the border town.

Now they're going after Texans who want to work to feed themselves and their families. Selective enforcement breeds contempt for the law and its officers. Double that when law enforcement seems to curve in favor of those who break the law just to be in the country.

One could make a case that Webb County doesn't even need to be locked down at this point. The county, with an area of over 3,375 square miles (roughly three times the size of Rhode Island) and a population of about 276,000, has just 345 COVID-19 cases. Yet under County Judge Tano Tijerina, a Democrat, Webb County has one of the strictest lockdowns in the region.

Editor's Note:  Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

How About Some Compassion for the Closed?

https://pjmedia.com/trending/laredo-police-run-sting-nab-coronavirus-criminals-on-the-texas-border/

Related: coronavirus
Editor's Choice
Downstate New York Is Skewing USA Coronavirus Numbers
Comments
What the Media Isn't Telling You About Coronavirus Numbers
Comments
VIP Gold Live Chat with VP and Stephen Kruiser—Replay
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media