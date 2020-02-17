LA Mayor and Police Chief Record PSA Assuring Illegals They Can Get Away With Breaking American Laws

In what can only be described as giving the middle finger to the United States of America and law and order, the mayor of Los Angeles and his equally law-breaking police chief recorded a public service announcement letting illegal aliens know they will not be held accountable to U.S. laws while living in .LA.

"Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement."

It's amazing to me that he found a lawman to stand next to him and agree with this anarchist garbage, but indeed he did. The police chief, Michel Moore, weighed in with his thoughts: "Our police force does not do the job of federal law enforcment...we will not enforce immigration laws."

Watch the whole thing if you can stomach it. Will nothing ever happen to the ringleaders of sanctuary cities who are wantonly and openly flouting the laws of our land? It's outrageous that this is allowed to continue with no consequences. Why is California still receiving federal funds? Which federal laws do you think you, American citizen, can break at will without facing jail time?

We now have a three-tiered justice system: one for the elite Democrats, who never face time no matter what they do; one for the rest of us, who never get a break; and one for illegal aliens, who are exempted from all federal crimes based on their political importance to the Democrat voting block. How much longer can this go on?

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 15, 2020

