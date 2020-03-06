Ken Buck Has a Message for Beto, Biden: You Want My AR-15? 'Come and Take It!'

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has a message for Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his gun czar Beto O'Rourke: "Come and take it."

"I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke: If you want to take everyone’s AR-15 in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one," Buck says in a video he posted on Twitter Friday, gesturing to an AR-15 on the wall. "Come and take it!"

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?



Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

Beto threatened to confiscate Americans' firearms last September when he was still a presidential candidate. "Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15," he declared.

On Monday, Beto joined his fellow former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. After O'Rourke introduced the former VP, Biden effectively endorsed the gun confiscation promise.

"I want to make something clear. I’m going to guarantee this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy. You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me, you’re going to be the one who leads this effort," Biden declared.

Buck not only called Biden and Beto out for their radical plans, but he also echoed American history with the line, "Come and take it."

In November 1778, during the Revolutionary War, British soldiers attempted to take Fort Morris in Sansbury, Georgia. When the British commander demanded Colonel John McIntosh surrender the fort, the American colonel declared, "As to surrendering the fort, receive this laconic reply: COME AND TAKE IT!" The British declined to attack, and McIntosh's defiance inspired the patriots during the war.

In October 1835, Texans used a small swivel cannon to resist the Mexican forces in the Battle of Gonzales, the first battle in the Texas Revolution. The Mexican government had originally provided the cannon in 1831, but when they asked the Texans to send it back, the rebels sent a flag instead. The flag had the phrase "come and take it," along with a black star and an image of the cannon. The Mexican army fought to take the cannon, and the Texans prevented them from doing so.

Like the defiant patriots at Fort Morris and the Texans at the Battle of Gonzales, Buck is daring the opponents of liberty to fulfill their threat and seize his firearms by force. His office is open for all to see. If Biden and Beto are going to confiscate AR-15s, they might as well start with Ken Buck.

By the way, my birth state of Colorado has become one of the ground zero states for the assault on the Second Amendment, along with my adopted state of Virginia. In both states and across the country, radical anti-gun policies are energizing conservatives to get involved and push back against the Democrats' threats to our right to keep and bear arms. Ken Buck's rallying cry may drive gun owners to the polls in droves, especially if Biden becomes the Democratic nominee.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.