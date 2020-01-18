KAG 2020! 58% Of Those At Trump's Wisconsin Rally Were Democrats And Independents, Not Republicans

If this stat is accurate -- and I have no reason to doubt it -- President Trump has far more cross-party appeal than the Media Cartel would have us believe. Oh, and, if true, he's clearly the odds on favorite to win the 2020 election... in an electoral college landslide.

Earlier this week, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale shared some statistics from Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday. They are absolutely staggering. According to Pascale, 57.9% of the 20,395 voters in attendance were either registered Democrats or Independents.

Excellent data from Milwaukee:



? 20,395 Voters Identified



? 15,738 Voters From Wisconsin



? 57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!)



? 4,313 Registrants Didn't Vote in 2016



Winning with Non-Republicans! pic.twitter.com/UifLCaYzmu — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020

The results from a poll in Ohio were already impressive, with 43% of those present being Democrat/Independent, but the numbers out of Wisconsin are truly mindblowing.

As RedState's Elizabeth Vaugh writes, "as a conservative, I am overjoyed at these numbers. I take them to mean that this group is looking for an alternative to the current field of candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination."

She has every right to come to that conclusion, especially considering the fact that campaign events by Democratic presidential candidates are largely ignored by voters. For example, when Mike Bloomberg did an event with Judge Judy, only 45 people reportedly showed up. And when John Kerry did a stop in Clinton, Ohio for his "We Know Joe" tour, he was joined by a pathetic 11 attendees.

Eleven!

Waiting for John Kerry on this snowy evening in Clinton, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/6WiBQ4M1nM — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020

Make no mistake about it, Trump is far more popular than Democrats and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself) are willing to admit, even to themselves. Yes, roughly 90% of registered Republicans approve of his policies, but the numbers among Independents and Democrats in the Rust Belt states are also much more impressive than we're led to believe. Perhaps that these folks aren't polled by professional pollsters, but that doesn't mean they don't exist -- no matter how much Democrats wish they didn't.

As for me, I'm convinced that the attendance at these rallies says more about Trump's popularity than official polls. Mark my words, Trump will be reelected this year, and he's going to win in a landslide.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.