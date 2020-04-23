Jussie Smollett's Countersuit Against Chicago Thrown Out by Federal Judge

Remember Jussie Smollett? I know, right? That whole debacle was only 15 months ago, but it feels like 15 years. Most Americans had never heard of Smollett before he faked a hate crime against himself (supposedly perpetrated by "Trump supporters" he hired) so he could become a living martyr to the #Resistance and get interviewed on Good Morning America. And it worked. He got away with it. Until suddenly it stopped working and he stopped getting away with it. He was so stupid and inept that not even the warriors for social justice could keep covering for him. He even got most of the Democrat presidential candidates at the time* to leap to his aid, and then they all had to pretend they hadn't after he was exposed as an insane liar. It was so, so good.

Now everybody knows who Jussie Smollett is and what he did. But it's not as if he's going to admit he made it all up. He's sticking to the story that literally nobody believes. In the words of the great Rust Cohle: There's a victory in that.

ABC 7 in Chicago: