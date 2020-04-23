send
News and Politics vip

Jussie Smollett's Countersuit Against Chicago Thrown Out by Federal Judge

By Jim Treacher 2020-04-23T11:10:55
chat comments

Remember Jussie Smollett? I know, right? That whole debacle was only 15 months ago, but it feels like 15 years. Most Americans had never heard of Smollett before he faked a hate crime against himself (supposedly perpetrated by "Trump supporters" he hired) so he could become a living martyr to the #Resistance and get interviewed on Good Morning America. And it worked. He got away with it. Until suddenly it stopped working and he stopped getting away with it. He was so stupid and inept that not even the warriors for social justice could keep covering for him. He even got most of the Democrat presidential candidates at the time* to leap to his aid, and then they all had to pretend they hadn't after he was exposed as an insane liar. It was so, so good.

Now everybody knows who Jussie Smollett is and what he did. But it's not as if he's going to admit he made it all up. He's sticking to the story that literally nobody believes. In the words of the great Rust Cohle: There's a victory in that.

ABC 7 in Chicago:

Jussie Smollett's counter lawsuit against the city of Chicago was thrown out by a federal judge Wednesday.

The judge said Smollett's claim cannot move forward until the first lawsuit is handled.

The city is still trying to recoup the $130,000 spent investigating what it calls a staged crime in January of 2019. Smollett was trying to avoid paying those fees.

Smollett's counterclaim accused the City and CPD of ignoring key evidence that proved the actor's claim of an attack. It accused then Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson of maliciously going after Smollett without probable cause.

Reality can't stop Jussie. Facts mean nothing. He'll keep fighting as long as somebody's listening to his ludicrous lies.

All he has to do is pretend Dave Chappelle didn't ruin him forever by goofing on him. If you haven't seen that, you gotta see it:

As Chappelle pointed out, there's not a lot of overlap between MAGA-heads and Empire viewers. If only everybody was as stupid as Jussie and his fans, right? (Empire just ended on Tuesday night, by the way. And it ended without Jussie, whose character was written out by the same producers he humiliated in front of the whole world. I never watched the show, which makes me a racist. I would also be a racist if I did watch it, but whatever.)

Nobody who defended this clown will ever admit they were wrong. They won't learn anything from it. They'll get taken in again by the next hate-crime hoax, and the next, and the next. They're the ones who make it worthwhile to keep doing this stuff. Jussie did this because he knew it would work. And if our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters had their way, it would still be working. They'd still be scolding the rest of us. It's their favorite pastime and they'll use any excuse to indulge in it. Even one as ridiculous as Jussie's.

Once COVID-19 the Chinese virus destroys modern society, we're going to need a new currency. I propose we start measuring people's wealth by how victimized they are. As Jussie Smollett proved, victimhood is a currency more precious than gold.

The last laugh is on Jussie, though. Now that the virus has shut down Hollywood, all the other modestly talented actors and singers are out of work too. All their paper-thin egos have been punctured as well. Now they're all in the same boat again. All he had to do was wait around until the end of the world.

*Can you believe they all lost to Biden? Biden. Hilarious!

