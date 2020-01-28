Jussie Smollett Prosecutor Kim Foxx's Ever-Evolving Story About 'What Happened'

The race for Cook County State's Attorney is heating up prior to the March 17 Democratic primary and questions are still swirling around the decision of incumbent Kim Foxx to drop all charges in the fake hate crime case against actor Jussie Smollett.

By this time, you'd think Foxx would be able to get her story straight. Alas, her convoluted explanations have become so confusing that she's now fallen back on using the excuse that because the special prosecutor, Dan Webb, is still investigating, she can't discuss the case.

Shortly after Smollett's release, she wrote in a Chicago Tribune op-ed, “There were specific aspects of the evidence and testimony presented to the office that would have made securing a conviction against Smollett uncertain." Jaws dropped all over the city after that one. Investigators appeared to have a slam-dunk case.

In October, she told Axios something totally different.

Chicago Tribune:

Just a failure to communicate, she said. “You can’t do things where people don’t understand,” she told Axios Executive Editor Mike Allen in an Oct. 30 interview. “Because once that happens, once the misunderstanding happens, it’s hard to unwind that.” In a campaign commercial released Nov. 19, Foxx added vaguely “Truth is, I didn’t handle (the Smollett case) it well. I own that.”