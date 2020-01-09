Judge Orders Google to Turn Over a Year's Worth of Jussie Smollett's Data to Special Prosecutor

The warrants, filed last month in Circuit Court, sought a trove of documentation from Smollett and his manager’s Google accounts — not just emails but also drafted and deleted messages; any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services; any Google Voice texts, calls and contacts; search and web browsing history; and location data.

The article says that it is "unclear" whether anything has yet been given to the special prosecutor.

This lengthy sad story is likely to drag on for some time. Smollett has shown no remorse, even going so far as to try and blame the police for his predicament.

Chicago police were obviously not thrilled with the resources they wasted on Smollett's hate crime theater and even less amused with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who dropped all charges against Smollett because Michelle Obama asked her to for no reason whatsoever.

Foxx is also a target of the probe, and she just happened to lawyer up a little more when this Google news hit:

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office have retained some high-powered legal assistance in the ongoing probe of Foxx’s controversial handling of the Jussie Smollett case. https://t.co/YMjWUdw1Gx — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

Off to see how much of my Google history I can actually purge.

