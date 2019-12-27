Joe Biden Vows Not to Comply with Senate Subpoena in Impeachment Trial

Have you noticed that Democrats impeached Trump for crimes Joe Biden is guilty of? Think about it. Article I of the articles of impeachment is for abuse of power. Joe Biden is the one who abused power by threatening to withhold a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine unless the prosecutor investigating his son's company, Burisma Holdings, was fired. Article II was for obstruction of Congress. Guess who is saying he won't comply with a Senate subpoena to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump? That's right, Joe Biden.

As of right now, it doesn't look like there will even be an impeachment trial, but on Friday, when he asked about whether he'd comply with a Senate subpoena, he again confirmed he would not. According to Biden, if he testified before the Senate it would "take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him." He added that "any attempt to subpoena him would be on 'specious' grounds."

Apparently Joe forgot there's video of him admitting his crime.

But, you know, apparently asking him to come in to testify about his actions, his son's $83,000/month job he wasn't qualified for, and why Hunter was cleared to work for Burisma by the Obama White House even though the Obama State Department raised objections is "specious." There's also the allegation that Burisma actually requested the Obama administration quash the corruption allegations against the company.

That's right, Joe Biden doesn't want to answer these questions. It would be "specious" to even expect him to answer such questions!

Biden said even if he volunteered to testify "to clear the air" it would "create a media narrative that would let Trump off the hook."

“What are you going to cover?” Biden rhetorically asked Carol Hunter, the executive director of Des Moines Register. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Think what it’s about. It's all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

Biden has previously stated that he would not comply with any Senate subpoena, and his rhetoric on this issue has remained consistent as if rehearsed. "No, I'm not going to let you take the eye off the ball here. Everybody knows what this is about," he told NPR earlier this month. "This is a Trump gambit he plays. Whenever he's in trouble he tries to find someone else to divert attention to."

According to recent legal filings, Hunter Biden is currently the subject of a criminal investigation involving Burisma. Quid Pro Joe's response to calls for him to testify are clearly aimed at treating such a move as a distraction, but clearly Biden is worried about what such attention could do to hurt his campaign. The Bidens' dirty Ukrainian laundry got aired out during the impeachment inquiry, and as a result, Biden was the one whose numbers went down, not Trump.

Joe Biden knows that obstructing Congress is likely a better alternative than the truth being exposed to the country, because they'd see just how corrupt his Ukraine dealings were.

_____

