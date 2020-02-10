He's Just a Hot Mess: Biden Trashes Debates, Confuses Sarah Palin with Tina Fey and More

When asked by a voter what new he can say "to bring around folks" who don't already support him, Biden appeared to get testy when he responded. "You'll notice I'm still winning nationally. You guys keep forgetting that part. Okay? Number one."

Biden continued, "Number two: The fact is, those first two states, they are important, but they don't determine the outcome."

But when Biden continued, he decided it was a good idea to trash the Democratic primary debates.

"Number three: We haven’t had a debate yet. We had a-minute-and-15-second assertions. You call these debates? I’ve been in debates! I debated Paul Ryan. I debated that woman from Alaska who could see Russia. Okay? I did pretty well. They were debates — you can answer questions. Look, folks, Come on."

It's a really bad look for Biden to trash the same debates where his campaign had to agree to the terms and where he typically received more talk time than any of his opponents. But what really got me about his statement was his dismissive remark about former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. "I debated that woman from Alaska who could see Russia. Okay? I did pretty well."

For starters, does anyone find Biden's referring to Sarah Palin as "that woman," after referring to Paul Ryan by name, a bit demeaning? Next, he clearly doesn't know the difference between Sarah Palin and Tina Fey, because he falsely attributed to her the sentiment expressed by Tina Fey portraying Palin on Saturday Night Live, when Fey gave the line "And I can see Russia from my house.”

That SNL skit mocked Sarah Palin following an interview she gave on ABC News with Charles Gibson, who asked her about the insight she gained by being governor of a state so close to Russia. “They’re our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska,” she responded. It was a very pragmatic way of explaining how, as governor of Alaska, she was not so far removed from foreign policy issues as most governors are often criticized for when they run for high office.

It's not all that shocking that Joe Biden would forget that he debated Sarah Palin, not Tina Fey, but it's shocking how he would basically dismiss her as a trivial opponent, but laud his debate performance against her. I remember that debate, and, if anything, he underperformed and she beat expectations.

But I digress.

In the same rant against the debates, he incorrectly called Julián Castro, “Julio.”

He's clearly having a rough day.

Asked to make his case to voters in N.H., Joe Biden complains about the Democrat debates, calls Julián Castro, “Julio”https://t.co/aTBH40co3C pic.twitter.com/OULYqb1qKO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis