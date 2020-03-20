Joe Biden Plagiarizes Trump's Coronavirus Response—AGAIN

Last week, Joe Biden shamelessly blasted Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic right before taking everything that had already been done by Trump and presenting it as his own plan. Perhaps not enough people called him out for it, because he's once again calling for things to be done—after Trump has already done them.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden blasted Trump's "inaction" in response to the coronavirus, and called on the president to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase the production of necessities. Biden said the Trump administration should "Prioritize and immediately increase domestic production of any critical medical equipment required to respond to this crisis – such as the production of ventilators and associated training to operate – by invoking the Defense Production Act, delegating authority to HHS and FEMA.”

Faux conservative Jennifer Rubin praised Biden for telling the country what he would do because "he not only demonstrates his readiness to lead (and superior grasp of the issues), but may actually goad Trump into taking action."

Actually, it looks more like Trump has been goading Biden, because when he made that statement, Trump had already invoked the Defense Production Act.

Will Rubin post a correction and admit that President Trump has demonstrated his readiness to lead and superior grasp of the issues because everything he's done has been suggested by Biden after Trump's already done it? Probably not, since she had to know Trump had already done what Biden suggested when she wrote her piece.

And this isn't the only time this week Biden copied Trump's actions and claimed them as his own ideas. On Thursday, Trump said he supported measures that would prevent corporations from using coronavirus bailout money for buying back shares of their own stock. On Friday morning, Biden called for the same thing. "I am calling on every CEO in America to publicly commit now to not buying back their company's stock over the course of the next year," Biden tweeted. "As workers face the physical and economic consequences of the coronavirus, our corporate leaders cannot cede responsibility for their employees."

Thanks, Joe, but Trump's already got this covered.

