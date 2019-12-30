Biden Blasted the 'Absolutely Irrational' Texas Law That Allowed Lawful Gun Owner to Stop Church Shooting

Two died in a Texas church shooting Sunday that could have been a lot worse had it not been for an armed guard who took the shooter out with seconds. There were at least four armed churchgoers who quickly responded to the shooting, preventing what could have become a mass shooting from occurring.

But, if it were up to Joe Biden, those worshippers would have been sitting ducks. When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law allowing lawful gun owners to carry guns into places of worship, Biden slammed Abbott and the law. “It's just absolutely irrational,” Biden said. “It's totally irrational."

In September, Democrat Joe Biden attacked TX Gov Greg Abbott for signing a law that let lawful gun owners carry guns into places of worship



Biden: "it's just absolutely irrational. It's totally irrational"



Today, a good guy with a gun saved countless lives inside a Texas church pic.twitter.com/qeK31Bvm84 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

Biden also said at the time that “magazines that can hold multiple bullets” should be banned, which just goes to show you how little he understands guns because that’s what magazines do—hold “multiple bullets.” Nevertheless, Biden promised he would not compromise with Republicans on the issue.

Governor Abbott signed the law allowing lawful gun owners to carry in places of worship back in September, shortly after a mass shooting in the state.

According to CNN, the new laws signed by Governor Abbott, in addition to allowing lawful gun owners to carry in places of worship, also allows them to properly store firearms and ammunition in their cars on school property and allows school districts to have more school marshals. It also allows some foster homes to have firearms, bans owners of rental properties from prohibiting renters from having firearms, and allows for open carry during a disaster.

The law went into effect on the first of September. It’s already saved lives.

And the Democratic "frontrunner," Joe Biden, blasted that law. Think about that.

