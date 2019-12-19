send
News and Politics

JK Rowling in Trouble for Believing in Human Biology

By Jim Treacher 2019-12-19T11:21:46
chat comments

I'm old enough to remember when the Harry Potter books first started coming out, and all the adults said things like, "Well, those books are silly, but at least kids are reading something." Then Rowling became richer than the queen of England, and all those kids who read her books grew up to get media jobs where they compared every single current event to something from one of her books. "Read another book!" became a rallying cry among the elderly. But those kids haven't read another book, and they won't read another book. They revere Rowling like a saint.

Having a core audience of millennials has its drawbacks. They don't react too well when you start talking about facts and biology and other tools of the cisnormative patriarchy.

Sophie Gallagher, The Independent:

JK Rowling has defended a woman who lost her employment tribunal after her opinions on sex were ruled “absolutist”.

The Harry Potter author tweeted in support of Maya Forstater, 45, who was fired from her job at poverty think-tank, Centre for Global Development, over a series of tweets questioning government plans to allow people to self-identify as another gender.

How about that. The lady who became a billionaire by writing about magic is now coming out in favor of science.

And there was much lamenting and rending of garments:

Rowling taught an entire generation to believe in magic. Now she has betrayed them by pointing out that in the real world, you can't just wave a magic wand and turn yourself into a member of the opposite sex.

(By the way, "TERF" stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." It refers to someone who believes in both feminism and science. That's a big no-no!)

I don't have a unicorn in this fight. I'm just enjoying the spectacle as these loons devour each other. This too is probably reminiscent of something that happened in one of Rowling's books, which I will never read.

Transgender Activists Turn on J.K. Rowling ... for 'Liking' a Tweet About 'Men in Dresses'

