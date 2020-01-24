Jim Jordan Destroys Media Narrative That Schiff's Speech Was 'Dazzling'

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) took several swings at Adam Schiff (D-Impeachapalooza) after Schiff's interminably long four-hour speech during the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, which Tucker Carlson described as "a movie written and directed by children whose ending you already know. And by the way, it's 20 hours long, in Hungarian, with misspelled subtitles."

Contrary to the Democrats' demands that anyone who doesn't agree with their version of highly-questionable "facts" is a conspirator in a crime, Republicans aren't playing along in light of Schiff's questionable affiliation with the truth. Jordan let loose on Schiff in front of a gaggle of reporters outside the trial.

“We’re supposed to believe Adam Schiff today and everything he’s saying?" Jordan began. "This is the guy who said, ‘We have more than circumstantial evidence that there was coordination between Trump and Russia, and Russia influenced the election.’ That turned out to be false."

Then Jordan launched into several more of Schiff's fabrications.

Adam Schiff said that the Nunes statement was false. Michael Horowitz told us no, it wasn’t; it was exactly right. Adam Schiff said you can trust the FISA court. Michael Horowitz said last month that no, you can’t; they lied to the FISA court 17 times. Adam Schiff told us we look forward to hearing from the whistleblower. Adam Schiff said we’ve had no contact with the whistleblower. Then just yesterday, the story where he misrepresents to all of you … that Mr. Z is Mr. Zelensky, when in fact it was Mr. Zlochevsky. But today we’re supposed to believe him? He just talked for two hours, 15 minutes, and we’re supposed to believe everything he said today, in spite of that history, where seven important things he had exactly wrong!?… That’s the kind of game that they’re playing here, and, again, I think that the American people see through it all.

Jordan left out the part where Schiff fabricated a transcript of the president's call with the Ukranian president and made up outrageous things that no one said during the impeachment hearings in the House. That alone is enough to never believe anything Schiff ever says again.

Watch the epic takedown in under two minutes below.

Schiff:



-"More than circumstantial evidence" of collusion

-Nunes memo was false

-FISA process was fine

-The "Whistleblower" would testify

-"We haven't spoken... with the 'Whistleblower'"

-Parodied @POTUS' call

-"Mr. Z" referred to Zelensky



But today we're supposed to trust him? pic.twitter.com/NELzVp2usX — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 22, 2020

But according to the media, Schiff was "dazzling." In Tucker Carlson's editorial at Fox News he described the media swoon with his usual artistry. "To the mouth breathers on cable television, Adam Schiff's speech is like a brainstem massage. Surging waves of ecstasy flood the central nervous system; linear thought ceases. All that's left are satisfied grunts of pleasure," he said. Carlson went on to detail the media slobbering over Schiff's hours-long rambling.

Wolf Blitzer, CNN anchor: A very, very powerful and forceful speech, almost two and a half hours by Adam Schiff. A very, very strong case from Adam Schiff. George Conway, attorney and husband of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump: It was a very coherent, cohesive narrative, something that the White House doesn't have. Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC legal analyst: This was a speech really aimed at the better angels, and I think Adam Schiff did a really great job. Blitzer: What did you think of the presentation by the lead House Manager, Adam Schiff? Jeffrey Toobin, CNN legal analyst: I thought it was dazzling.

While the mainstream talking heads are rolling around in a fevered group orgasm over Shiff's regurgitation of the same old fabrications, real journalists, like Matt Margolis at PJ Media, are busy taking the lies apart one by one. Adam Schiff is a liar. We have proof.

No one should believe anything Schiff says, including whatever he says he ate for lunch today, until it's thoroughly fact-checked and investigated.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter