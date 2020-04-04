Jaw-Dropping: UN Puts Communist China on Human Rights Panel

The United Nations' latest decision elevating China to a five-nation panel on its Human Rights Council is like putting al Qaeda in charge of a terrorist hunt.

GENEVA, April 2, 2020 — China was appointed on Wednesday to a United Nations Human Rights Council panel where it will play a key role in picking the world body’s human rights investigators — including global monitors on freedom of speech, health, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detention — in a move that has sparked protest by international human rights activists. snip China’s appointment to the UNHRC’s influential Consultative Group, comprised of only five nations, was announced in a letter submitted to the UNHRC on Wednesday by Oman on behalf of the Asian Group, and confirmed by a notice on the website of the UN human rights office.

China's communist regime's crimes against its own people, never mind the rest of humanity with regard to the coronavirus outbreak, have been well documented. China oppresses all domestic dissent and operates concentration camps; it oppresses Christian churches that refuse to toe the party line even to the point of re-writing scripture; it oppresses the Muslim Uighurs and props up the even more repressive communist North Korean dynasty; it menaces Japan, South Korea and its other regional neighbors, and on and on and on.

Prior to the plague, China was busy undermining human rights in Hong Kong via its proposed extradition law, sparking demonstrations and riots by the people there. Even now, China is working with its ally Iran, another of the world's most repressive regimes, to pin the blame for coronavirus on the United States.

Additionally, the paranoid communists banned Winnie the Pooh to thwart bloggers from criticizing dictator Xi Xiping. Since 2018, China has built and proliferated a deeply creepy "social credit system" to monitor its subjects and turn ordinary people into informants for the state.

The fox really looks forward to "guarding" the hen house.