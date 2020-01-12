send
News and Politics vip

Jane Fonda: Young People 'Don't See a Future for Themselves' Due to Climate Change

By Nicholas Ballasy 2020-01-12T20:10:55
chat comments

WASHINGTON — Actress and activist Jane Fonda said young people are afraid to have children because "they don't see a future for themselves" due to climate change.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said this week that she has "anxiety" about having children because of the effects of climate change.

"Even people my age are stressed and have anxiety about having kids just because we want to make sure we are bringing our kids into a healthy world and a stable future," she said.

Fonda was asked about Ocasio-Cortez's statement on climate change.

"I think that's why there are so many young people striking every Friday on behalf of climate because they don't see a future for themselves," Fonda said.

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin were among the protesters arrested at Fonda's last "Fire Drill Friday" demonstration against climate change on the steps of the Capitol Building. This Friday's protest was the last of Fonda's weekly demonstrations in Washington. Fonda at a message for lawmakers at the end of the final protest.

"We're in a crisis and we have 10 years to cut of fossil fuel emissions in half and it affects everybody. I don't care what party they belong to. Everybody has to join together to cut fossil fuels -- stop the expansion of fossil fuels and phase out," she said. "I think the time here has been productive because more people have been brought into the movement and into a willingness to put their bodies on the line."

Fonda declined to say who she thinks is the best candidate in the Democratic presidential field on climate change.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/jane-fonda-young-people-dont-see-a-future-for-themselves-due-to-climate-change/

