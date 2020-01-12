Jane Fonda: Young People 'Don't See a Future for Themselves' Due to Climate Change

WASHINGTON — Actress and activist Jane Fonda said young people are afraid to have children because "they don't see a future for themselves" due to climate change.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said this week that she has "anxiety" about having children because of the effects of climate change.

"Even people my age are stressed and have anxiety about having kids just because we want to make sure we are bringing our kids into a healthy world and a stable future," she said.