News and Politics

Jail Break: LA Sheriff Releases Inmates, 'Socially Distancing' Them from Jail but Not From Law-Abiding Citizens

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-17T21:11:33
chat comments
Prison corridor

The LA County Sheriff is freeing prisoners from Los Angeles County jails and curbing arrests of more law-breakers because of the coronavirus, COVID-19. That means inmates will be socially distanced from one another but not from law-abiding citizens in LA.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who won election based partly on his promise to free more prisoners, announced that he asked local law enforcement, such as the LAPD, to not arrest so many people.

The sheriff also said that he's ordered law enforcement not to bring anyone into jail whose offense is less than $50,000 bail to cut down on the numbers.

The jail officials are testing the inmates for the flu and coronavirus. The sheriff says that no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Villanueva proudly announced that he's freed 600 inmates and ordered local cops to reduce their arrests. He said they've cut their arrests by 80%, from 300 per day to 60.

Maybe that's why residents are buying a record number of guns, Everclear and weed.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/jail-break-la-sheriff-releases-inmates-socially-distancing-them-from-jail-but-not-from-law-abiding-citizens/

