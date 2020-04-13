Is This Really the Sort of Hellish Dystopia You Want to Live In? COVID-19 Delays Release of New Emojis

It's hard to believe only one month has elapsed since the worst Friday the 13th ever. In the space of the past four weeks, daily life has changed completely and we don't know when (or if) we'll ever return to something resembling normalcy. It's a very confusing, disorienting time, and we've all had to make sacrifices. We've all had to give up something we hold dear. In one way or another, COVID-19 the Chinese virus has hurt us all.

But at a certain point, we have to say enough is enough. As our liberties are encroached and our most valued beliefs are trampled upon, we need to make a stand and say, "This stops now. Not another step. No further." If the following news doesn't tell you it's time to start pushing back, I don't know what will.

ABC 7 Chicago:

A non-profit group called the 'Unicode Constortium' oversees the creation of emojis.

The group has decided to postpone the release of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard by 6 months...

"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," said Mark Davis, President of the Consortium...

Some new emojis that were part of Unicode's 13.0 standard will be released this fall, including the transgender flag and a gender-neutral Santa Claus.

It's a relief to know we're still getting a transgender flag emoji, a gender-neutral Santa Claus emoji, and other important emojis we can argue about on Twitter to while away the hours while we're stuck inside waiting for the virus to go away. But it's time for a priority check, people. Is this really the sort of hellish dystopia you want to live in? Is a life without a steadily replenished supply of emojis really any sort of life at all?

What's the point of surviving the apocalypse without more and more #woke emojis?

I mourn the loss of the emojis that could have been. A transgender Easter Bunny. A gender-neutral wizard holding a non-sex-specific sexual aid as a wand. More emojis with pink and/or purple hair. How are we supposed to express ourselves online without such necessary live-giving visual aids? How do we make sure everybody knows which tribe we belong to? How do we differentiate ourselves from our hated enemies?

What are we supposed to use instead? Words???

I... I literally can't even!