Is the Impeachment Battle America's Brexit Breakthrough for Trump?
At long last, Parliament passed a bill to formalize Britain's long-promised exit from the European Union. The 358-234 Brexit vote on Friday followed a stunning election victory for the Tory Party last week, giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson the clear public imperative to finish the deal. Johnson had gone to the mat for Brexit time and time again, facing constant rejection from Parliament and the political class. His insurgent campaign created a populist realignment after months of exasperation. Meanwhile, the leftist Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had become ever more radical and failed to boot anti-Semites from his party.
Sound familiar?
Across the pond in the United States, Democrats and the Intelligence Community have been working around the clock to undermine the duly-elected president, Donald Trump. Finally seizing on an excuse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided it was time to impeach him -- but after winning the historic vote, she refused to pass the articles of impeachment on to the Senate to finish the process.
