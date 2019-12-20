Is the Impeachment Battle America's Brexit Breakthrough for Trump?

At long last, Parliament passed a bill to formalize Britain's long-promised exit from the European Union. The 358-234 Brexit vote on Friday followed a stunning election victory for the Tory Party last week, giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson the clear public imperative to finish the deal. Johnson had gone to the mat for Brexit time and time again, facing constant rejection from Parliament and the political class. His insurgent campaign created a populist realignment after months of exasperation. Meanwhile, the leftist Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had become ever more radical and failed to boot anti-Semites from his party.

Sound familiar?

Across the pond in the United States, Democrats and the Intelligence Community have been working around the clock to undermine the duly-elected president, Donald Trump. Finally seizing on an excuse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided it was time to impeach him -- but after winning the historic vote, she refused to pass the articles of impeachment on to the Senate to finish the process.

As the impeachment inquiry dragged on, the American people grew sick of the effort. Trump started gaining in the polls, especially in key swing states.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the 2020 primary pursue ever more radical big government proposals, from health care for illegal immigrants to shifty tax schemes to terror watchlists for conservative Christians.

Anti-Semitism also haunts the American Democratic Party. Rising star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Grow Yucca in NYC) endorsed Corbyn despite his party's anti-Semitism problems. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Impeach the Motherf**ker) made atrocious comments about the Holocaust, saying it gave her "a calming feeling." She has supported a one-state solution where Palestine replaces Israel. Another "Squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Married her brother?), compared Israel to Iran. Her anti-Semitic remarks got her and Tlaib banned from entering Israel.

It isn't just "the Squad," either. Leading Democrats have been captured on camera with notorious anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Activists with the Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions (BDS) movement have terrorized Jews on American college campuses, a trend long ignored by far-left "civil rights" organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, welcomed the Jewish Jared Kushner into his family and encouraged his daughter's conversion to Judaism. He has proven himself a stalwart friend of Israel, and he recently signed an executive order to protect Jews on college campuses. Orthodox Jews are his staunchest supporters, but liberals rush to connect Trump to Adolf Hitler. The SPLC tried to blame Trump for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, despite the fact the shooter hated Trump.

Trump's election in 2016 followed the original Brexit vote, and both involved a populist upheaval against the reigning establishment. In this context, it seems strangely fortuitous that Johnson's breakthrough victory and Trump's impeachment would take place at the same time.

As the Britons got tired of Brexit's constant stalling and broke for Johnson, so the American people may be getting exasperated at the establishment's continuous assault on Trump. Even people who did not support Brexit originally may have come around to support Johnson and his Tories, due to a sense that the rules of fair play had been violated.

Hilariously, when Jeremy Corbyn lost the election last week, he claimed that his party had "won the argument" -- they had just failed to win the votes. This seems oddly reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's suggestion that she actually "beat" Trump because she won more raw votes than he did. Interestingly, she did not win a majority of votes, so even in the absence of the Electoral College, she may not have won the election.

Democrats have frequently treated the president as if his election were somehow illegitimate, just as members of Parliament long treated Brexit as illegitimate, delaying the result of the referendum.

Johnson's final victory on Brexit may not mean anything across the pond, but it could presage a massive victory for Trump in 2020. Democrats have already gone for the jugular with impeachment, but they will fail to remove the president. Instead, they have only succeeded in derailing the more important functions of government and building the very kind of popular exasperation that led Britons to flock into Boris Johnson's party.

