Is He Crazy? Mike Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as His Running Mate

Mike Bloomberg, the insurgent billionaire Democrat presidential candidate is apparently considering Hillary Clinton as a running mate, sources tell the Drudge Report.

The Drudge Report claims its sources come from those close to the Bloomberg campaign. According to the source, Bloomberg would be willing to officially change his residency from New York to Colorado or Florida (where he has homes), because of how the Electoral College works. The Twelfth Amendment states that a president and vice-president cannot reside in the same state and still receive electors votes. When George W. Bush selected Dick Cheney as his running in 2000, Cheney had to legally change his residency from Texas to Wyoming for the same reason.

DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

Bloomberg is clearly unfamiliar with the Clinton Body Count conspiracy theory—otherwise he wouldn't even be floating this idea.

Despite his late entry into the race, Bloomberg's endless supply of money has helped him rise as a top-tier candidate. Biden's recent troubles has big Democrat donors suggesting that he drop out so that Bloomberg can defeat Bernie Sanders.

Would Hillary even want to run for vice president? She's brushed off the idea, but didn't exactly rule it out.

“I never say never because I believe in serving my country, but it’s never going to happen,” Hillary told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month.

