Is China Undergoing a 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus Cases?

China's messaging is clear: It's not us, it's those other guys who are spreading the virus.

Apparently, Chinese travelers returning home are infecting others.

The border city of Suifenhe and Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, said they would require all arrivals from abroad to undergo 28 days of quarantine, as well as nucleic acid and antibody tests.

Of course, the communists never mention the million air passengers who traveled from China to points elsewhere -- including 475,000 who came to the U.S. -- even while the government was hiding the severity of the coronavirus.

And they're still hiding information. The government is refusing to share vital research even today.

CNN:

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web. Under the new policy, all academic papers on Covid-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication. Studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials, according to the now-deleted posts.

Even if that research uncovers clues about how the coronavirus works? Apparently so.

A medical expert in Hong Kong who collaborated with mainland researchers to publish a clinical analysis of Covid-19 cases in an international medical journal said his work did not undergo such vetting in February. The increased scrutiny appears to be the latest effort by the Chinese government to control the narrative on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives and sickened 1.7 million people worldwide since it first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

The Chinese were hoping to take advantage of the pandemic to flex its muscles against the U.S. They bought up tons of medical supplies in December and January while the world slept, and is now graciously and magnanimously "sharing" the supplies with other countries.

A second nationwide outbreak is unlikely given the severity of the lockdown imposed on people and businesses by the government. But it's worrisome. It shows that even with massive testing, another outbreak is possible.