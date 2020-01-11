Iran's Messaging About The Downed Airliner Echoes Democrats and Liberal Media

President Trump has accused the media of being "enemies of the people," and he has been proven to be even more correct than he could have known.

Iranian officials originally denied responsibility for the Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Sharif tweeted his official statement about it, he conceded it was accidentally shot down, but blamed the United States, nonetheless.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” he tweeted.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

?? — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

Of course! They shot down the plane, but it's America's fault, which is to say it's Donald Trump's fault! Just as the left couldn't quite celebrate the news that General Soleimani had been killed, they also are willing participants in the Blame America Brigade, even Democrats running for president.

My heartfelt condolences & love to the families of victims of plane “crash” in Iran. One of the great tragedies of war are unintended consequences & so-called "collateral damage." Once hostilities begin things quickly get out of control & no one knows where it may end #NoIranWar — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 11, 2020

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.



My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

No one can convince me this wasn’t intentional and directly tied to @realDonaldTrump ordering #SoleimaniAssassination. And look how many innocent people are dead as a result. More blood on this sociopath’s hands... #Trump #Iran https://t.co/UzexdijQ0U — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 11, 2020

Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier Blames Trump For Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Airplanehttps://t.co/YsKD00uPyZ pic.twitter.com/KguSF3ll5K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2020

American media has also chosen the blame America narrative. In their story about the crash, the Associated Press published a story with the headline, “An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer,” which prompted significant outrage. The Associated Press attempted to explain the absurd headline.

“The headline was updated to more clearly describe what the story is about: Canadians struggling to come to terms with how the killing of an Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike may have led to the deaths of dozens of their citizens in a plane crash,” an AP spokesperson told Fox News.

Why is it that the messaging of Democrats and the media so often sounds the same as that of our enemies? Is it because Barack Obama made it cool, is it Trump Derangement Syndrome as usual, or something bigger?

