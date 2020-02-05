Iran's Khamenei Calls for Global Jihad Against Israel and America in Response to Trump Peace Plan

On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei responded to President Donald Trump's Israel-Palestine peace plan by calling on "all Muslim nations & the world of Islam" to engage in a jihad against "the Zionist enemy & the U.S." President Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the "Deal of the Century," a two-state plan for peace between Israel and Palestine, on January 28. Palestinian leaders immediately rejected the plan and cut off ties with the U.S. and Israel.

Khamenei's declaration of war echoes his previous diatribes against Israel and the U.S., but it may take the tensions to another level.

The Iranian leader argued that the peace plan "is indicative of the U.S.' [viciousness] and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the [Zionists] over what belongs to the Palestinians! Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!"

He advocated jihad as the "remedy" for the situation.

"What's the remedy? It is bold [resistance] by the Palestinian nation & groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy & the U.S. through [Jihad]. All Muslim nations & the world of Islam must support them too," Khamenei declared.

They will try to further their plot with bribes, weapons & enticements.

"The Palestinian armed organizations will stand & continue to resist. Fortunately, this resistance in W Asia is not limited to [Palestine] & encompasses a vast area, & will grow daily. [Iran] considers it its duty to support Palestinians & will help them in any way it can," Khamenei added.

He put forward his own proposal, expelling the "invaders."

"A fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue is the [Iran Proposal]: Conduct a poll of all Palestinians in the world, including Muslims, Christians & Jews —not immigrants who settled in the occupied lands— to choose a govt. That govt decide on immigrants & people like Netanyahu," Khamenei said.

A government established by radical jihadist terror would likely condemn Netanyahu to death. Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, does not have the best interests of the Palestinians at heart. Trump and Netanyahu are willing to work toward a peaceful solution to the Palestinian crisis, and Khamenei has attempted to use this as a pretext for holy war.

Liberal media outlets should remember this when they complain about Trump's supposed aggression toward Iran. Many rushed to blame the president for worsening relations after the death of Quds Force leader Quasem Soleimani, but even that attack came after the storming of a U.S. embassy by Iran-backed militias, likely directed by Soleimani or his terrorist followers.

Trump's plan is far from perfect, but Khamenei's response only underscores how dangerous Iran's mullahs really are.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.