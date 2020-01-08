Iranians Chant 'DEATH TO AMERICA!' While Parading Corpse of Soleimani In... a Chevy

Iranians are famous for their "Death to America!" chants and calling America "The Great Satan," but how much do they really hate us when they clearly love American products? Check out the irony of mourning Iranians parading the remains of General Qasem Soleimani through the streets in a box on top of an American-made Chevrolet. Not only that, but security seems to have been provided by Iraqi military outfitted with American arms and trained by American soldiers.

One of ironies is Qassem Suleimani’s body was carried in a US-made Chevrolet truck and guarded by Iraqi security equipped by US.



This as crowds called America “the great Satan” pic.twitter.com/t8DbN2GTPz — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 4, 2020

Rush Limbaugh noticed the absurdity of this situation and said, "So it looks like Trump’s mantra still stands: 'Buy American!' The Iranians clearly are, and they are transmitting the few remains of their gigantic hero in cardboard box coffins on coach seats and on the hoods of Chevrolet trucks."

Limbaugh referred to the airplane ride that Soleimani's remains took in a strange box laid out on some seats in coach. "But this guy, the Revolutionary Guard that general Qassem Soleimani, his body is being flown back to Tehran in a cardboard box with his picture on it across three coach seats on an Iranian airline," said Limbaugh. "The New York Post has the picture. He’s in a cardboard box. Of course, there’s not much of him left, just his finger with the ring on it. That’s how he was identified. But still, and they’ve got his picture on the cardboard box."

#BREAKING: An Airbus A300-603R of #MahanAir transported corpses of Qasem #Soleimani & Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis from #Mashhad to #Mehrabad Intl Airport, #Tehran. Their coffins were put on the passenger seats instead of being loaded in cargo/baggage compartments! pic.twitter.com/NnmKBvL8KB — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020

It was a strange and embarrassing end for a bad man who was allowed to terrorize Americans for way too long. So long, Soleimani — and good riddance.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter.