Iran Protesters Curse Soleimani, Chant 'Death to Khamenei!'
On Saturday, protesters with Iran's MEK Freedom Movement took to the streets in Tehran to protest after Iran's government admitted having shot down a Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 people on board. Iran's government claimed that the U.S. airstrike killing Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani had united the country, but the protests disproved that narrative.
"Protests erupt against the Revolutionary Guards at Amir-Kabir University in Tehran due to authorities' incompetence and negligence after the recent plane crash that killed more than 176 people," Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad reported on Twitter. "Some people had claimed Iranians were united after [Soleimani]'s death. Think again."
"'IRGC, shame on you. Let go of our country' - chants at [Iran protests] today in Tehran's Amirkabir University after the Revolutionary Guards admit to shooting down a [Ukrainian plane]," M. Hanif Jazayeri, an Iranian journalist based in Britain, tweeted. He summarized remarks from National Council of Resistance of Iran leader Maryam Rajavi, who called the plane crash "a great crime that Iran's people will neither forgive nor forget."
Students chanted, "Death to the dictator!" They also called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
The protesters condemned Iran state media, which frequently spouts the ayatollah's propaganda.
Some chanted, "Death to Khamenei!" Others loudly condemned the regime for having killed 1,500 protesters over the past year. Chants continued with cries of "Death to the oppressor. Be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader."
The MEK, the group behind the protests, also protested against the Shah of Iran during the 1979 revolution. The MEK calls for a tolerant and democratic interpretation of Islam, "which is fully compatible with the values of modern-day society."
Perhaps most notably, these protesters chanted, "Soleimani is a murderer. His leader is also a murderer." Such chants "rip through the recent false claims by [CNN], [Chris Matthews], & [The New York Times' Farnaz Fassihi] that Iranians support Soleimani," Jazayeri tweeted.
Contrary to the liberal media narrative, Iran is not united for the regime against Trump's strike on Soleimani, and many cheer the death of the terrorist leader.
Follow Tyler O'Neil, the author of this article, on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/iran-protesters-curse-soleimani-chant-death-to-khamenei/