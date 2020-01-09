Iran Might Have Shot Down a Ukrainian Airliner, But Pete Buttigieg Blames America

We're less than two weeks into 2020, but we already have a statement that definitively sums up the current state of the Democratic Party.

There is now evidence that the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Tehran on Tuesday was shot down by a Russian-built surface-to-air missile, such as those used by Iran's anti-aircraft system. And guess whose fault that is, according to Mayor Pete?

A candidate for president of the United States just blamed the United States for Iran shooting down a commercial airliner and killing dozens of civilians. Buttigieg could've just expressed his condolences. He could've said nothing at all. Instead, he decided to blame his own country for the actions of one of its enemies. That was his instinct. It's not really a surprise, but it's informative to have documented proof of it.

Iran did this. It's Iran's fault. But Dems can't say so because everything has to be Trump's fault.

"Country over party." Ha!

Is this the sort of wisdom we could expect from a President Buttigieg? Are Dems really this nostalgic for Barack Obama and his worldwide apology tour?

And now will come the backpedaling, the insistence that Buttigieg didn't mean what he very clearly said, the counterattacks that his critics are homophobic, jingoistic warmongers, etc. It's all just so tedious.

P.S.