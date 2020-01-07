Iran Just Threatened to Turn Tel Aviv into 'Dust,' Just Like It Did in 2016
The Democratic Party and the entire Leftist establishment is in a froth over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, whom they seem to have mistaken for Mahatma Gandhi, and are claiming that Trump’s targeting of the bloodthirsty Iranian Quds Force commander will start a war. However, all those who are blaming Trump for ramping up tensions with Iran are ignoring the fact that Iran has been working toward a war with the U.S. for decades, and often doing so in exactly the same terms they’re using now.
An article, “Iran parades new weapons at time of Gulf tension with U.S.,” by Babak Dehghanpisheh for Reuters, published on September 21, 2016, says this: “A banner on the side of a truck carrying the new missile bore a threat to Iran’s arch-foe Israel: ‘If the leaders of the Zionist regime make a mistake then the Islamic Republic will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust.’”
And in the article “Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv ‘to dust,’” published by AFP last Sunday, Iran’s Expediency Council chief Mohsen Rezaei says: “If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust.”
