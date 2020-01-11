BREAKING: Iran Admits It Accidentally Blew Up the Ukraine Plane. No Sh*t.

Iran finally admitted Friday night to the incontrovertible evidence that it had shot a Ukraine jetliner out of the sky less than two minutes after it took off.

A statement from Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces said its military was on high alert and “apologizes for the human error” that led to the shooting down of the Ukrainian jet https://t.co/PfT1YNd1ih — Bloomberg (@business) January 11, 2020

President Hassan Rouhani called shoot down a "disastrous mistake."

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

The country, which has been known to black out the internet to shut people up and keep them uninformed, actually admitted Friday night that it had "unintentionally" fired a missile at a plane taking off from its own airport in Tehran. In doing so, it thus informed the only population of people on the planet who hadn't already surmised that Iran had shot down the plane full of innocent souls.

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane https://t.co/fSd1lewgMo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2020

Hours before, the Iranian government had come under blistering attack for trying to cover up its complicity in the disaster. The government had initially refused, then relented, to turn over the "black boxes," which could reveal what had happened to the plane.

Then the supposed forensic investigators brought in at least one bulldozer in what looked to be an attempt to destroy evidence.

Iran blamed its own "human error" for the shootdown.

That's a far more generous explanation than anything the Democrats and media were peddling on Friday when they blamed President Trump for the crash.