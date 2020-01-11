BREAKING: Iran Admits It Accidentally Blew Up the Ukraine Plane. No Sh*t.
Iran finally admitted Friday night to the incontrovertible evidence that it had shot a Ukraine jetliner out of the sky less than two minutes after it took off.
President Hassan Rouhani called shoot down a "disastrous mistake."
The country, which has been known to black out the internet to shut people up and keep them uninformed, actually admitted Friday night that it had "unintentionally" fired a missile at a plane taking off from its own airport in Tehran. In doing so, it thus informed the only population of people on the planet who hadn't already surmised that Iran had shot down the plane full of innocent souls.
Hours before, the Iranian government had come under blistering attack for trying to cover up its complicity in the disaster. The government had initially refused, then relented, to turn over the "black boxes," which could reveal what had happened to the plane.
Then the supposed forensic investigators brought in at least one bulldozer in what looked to be an attempt to destroy evidence.
Iran blamed its own "human error" for the shootdown.
That's a far more generous explanation than anything the Democrats and media were peddling on Friday when they blamed President Trump for the crash.
