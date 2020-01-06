Interminable Gas Bag Michael Moore Asks Wrong Ayatollah Not to Hurt Him, Vows to 'Get Rid of Trump'

You're welcome. You're welcome for not having to listen to 19 minutes of revisionist history, comparing the Ayatollahs with George Washington, insults, ridiculous assertions, and disingenuous groveling from the human hot air balloon that is Michael Moore.

For those who did listen to it, cue "Billy Madison":

Dangling on the razor-thin ledge of danger, our hero boldly DM'd the Supreme Leader of Iran to apologize for the U.S. taking out his #2 despot and Hitler-esque mass killer, General Qasem Soleimani.

Moore said,

"I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully. I recorded and DM’d him a message on my podcast, “RUMBLE”. You can hear it on any podcast platform like Apple or Spotify for free. We need to prevent war, any war. Now. When the Ayatollah responds, I’ll post his reply."

In his podcast, which I listened to so you don't have to – once again, you're welcome — Moore asked Ayatollah Khomeini (who's dead) "in all humility and respect" not to kill Americans after sending a hellfire missile up Soleimani's tail pipe. When Trump made the same mistake recently, accidentally pronouncing the Supreme Leader's name Ko-men-EE instead of KAH-men-ee, the Left had kitten-fits over what a dummy they imagined he was.

The "Imam of Peace" on Twitter caught the case of mistaken identity while noting other Moore fails:

Also, you address your message to Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran. That guy died on the 3rd of June 1989. Your whole tweet and message is a mess from start to finish. The current Ayatollah is Khamenei and he has a Fatwa against Music—which you play for him at the start. What a fail... https://t.co/CQveU1yLuJ — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace... (@Imamofpeace) January 6, 2020

Moore claimed that the mullahs in the 1979 Islamic Revolution took American embassy "workers" hostage "for almost a year, cuz you had had it [with America]."

In fact, the hostages on American sovereign territory – among them diplomats, U.S. Marines, economics officers, and CIA spooks, were held for 444 days. It takes 365 days for the earth to go around the sun — except during a leap year.

Moore told the radical Shiite mullahs he didn't like religion in government but, "I get it, man." He had harsh words for Christian U.S. leaders, except for Barack Obama, whom he labeled a Muslim:

"I mean, I had to spend the better part of my adulthood, from 1980 to when we elected a Muslim as president in 2008 (chuckles) ... we lived under the tyranny of something called the religious right, the Moral Majority ... "

He equated the American Revolution with the mullahs overthrowing the Shah:

"... most countries kill or have killed in the past. You're no different ... You have used violence. You used it in your revolution. So did we. We used violence in our revolution. We killed British. We killed them when they would just line up for us. They wouldn't even (laughs)... we didn't even wait for them to get their guns ready. We just killed them. We killed British."

In his appeal he denigrated the U.S. Constitution, "We have many parts of this Constitution that aren't so great. We didn't get it right."

And then with "humility and respect" never accorded to the GOP, came Moore's big ask:

"What I want you to do, what I'm asking you to do is leave it up to me. Give me ten months. Give me ten months [election time] and I and millions of others – of Americans – will remove Trump from the White House nonviolently. ..."

He's promised to take out Trump on behalf of murderous terrorists.

Twitter user "Jewhadi" summed up the feelings for millions of Americans when she suggested Moore take his message in person to the correct Ayatollah:

You and @rosemcgowan should lead a Hollywood delegation to Iran to make a personal appeal. I promise that you will have the support of millions of Americans. — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) January 5, 2020

Mark Dice said it would never happen:

The only people who actually listen to what you say are the order takers at the drive through. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 6, 2020

Good question, David Harsanyi:

Why didn't you send this important appeal to him before his top general killed 600 American soldiers? https://t.co/XyT5uZhH97 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 5, 2020

As Moore implored, "Let us deal with him. ... He's our problem. He's our mistake. And we will fix it. ... Let me fix it. ... Give me a chance."

It made me think of another movie everyone watched during the holidays, Die Hard, where the non-expert sales guy tried to negotiate with Hans the terrorist:

And then Hans shot him.

Just as all the mullahs with their angel of death Soleimani have been doing for decades.