INSANITY: ACLU Calls for Tampons in Men's Rooms Because 'Menstrual Equity' or Something

If the far left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was ever a serious organization fighting to defend and preserve individual rights and civil liberties, those days are long gone now.

Their latest cause célèbre is by no standard a serious civil rights issue, rather the result of the ever-increasing influence of the radical LGBTQ lobby, which is pursuing the most insane ideas under the guise of civil liberties. The ACLU's latest cause isn't about equal justice or discrimination, but calling for tampons to be provided in men's restrooms. That is one issue that's part of their "menstrual equity" platform calling for "accessible and affordable period products."

I dunno, ask Beto O'Rourke for an explanation.

But yeah, this is what's happening now at the ACLU. You are not reading The Babylon Bee or The Onion. The ACLU is actually calling for men's rooms to be supplied with tampons. Because men have uteruses, right? If you believe the ACLU they can. "While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay," says the ACLU. "Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically."

Yeah, because men don't menstruate!

Do you think this is just about biological women who identify as men? You guessed wrong. "Some arguments that challenge discriminatory laws based on sex-linked characteristics have made the point that 'only women' menstruate, get pregnant, or breastfeed," the ACLU says. "But that is not a full or accurate portrayal."

Pardon me, but human biology says it is.

According to the ACLU, trans women (read: men) and non-binary people may still need menstrual products. Trust me when I tell you that you'd rather not know the reason why.

The ACLU also claims, despite biology, that men can get pregnant and give birth.

There’s no one way to be a man.



Men who get their periods are men.



Men who get pregnant and give birth are men.



Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

The worst thing about this is that they are framing this as an issue of discrimination."Menstruation-related discrimination is sex discrimination," the ACLU says.

While it helps to try to laugh at this nonsense, it's sad that these people believe themselves to be serious. Worse yet, they can't seem to get their own absurd ideology straight because what they really want to fight for is an end to the so-called tampon tax, but they got it all mixed up with transgender causes:

We don’t need to erase trans or non-binary people to show that barriers to menstrual equity, such as the tax on menstrual products, are unconstitutional sex discrimination. This tax targets a bodily function associated with women for less favorable treatment. It relies on sexist ideas that women’s needs are frivolous and unnecessary. It is irrational, and it directly affects cis and trans women, trans men, and non-binary people. It’s unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal.

So, is menstruation a woman thing! Or both a woman and man thing? Because it sounds like the ACLU can't even avoid acknowledging the basic biological fact that menstruation is a woman thing, and therefore they muddy up their argument against taxes on menstrual products with biologically impossible ideas like "men need menstrual products, too."

I can't even. The ACLU says "we don't need to erase trans or non-binary people" yet they are actively trying to erase women.

This insanity has to end.

