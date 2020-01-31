send
News and Politics

Impeachment Has Brought a Massive Wave of Donations to the Trump Campaign

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-31T20:26:57
chat comments

The Senate voted on Friday 51 to 49 to not include any more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The vote was tantamount to a flashing neon sign announcing the House impeachment case was a loser. The final vote on removing the president will take place on Wednesday.

But other numbers that came out Friday may have just as much meaning.

Trump's data czar and campaign chair, Brad Parscale, announced that fundraising in the 4th quarter will report a huge haul of campaign cash to use in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Screenshot/Twitter

Q-4 encompasses the lead-up to the impeachment hearings, with all the secret, star-chamber witnesses, leaks, funereal flourishes, souvenir pens, the rushed inquiry and 51-to-49 vote to end it.

The House's outrageous and unfair proceedings against President Trump likely motivated the additional giving. Last year's fundraising for the same time period was $25 million less.

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol to deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

The $155 million represents the amount of money taken in by not just the Trump re-election committee, but other authorized committees and the Republican National Committee.

Parscale attributes the wave of fundraising to people rewarding Trump for keeping his promises:

The campaign reports $195 million in cash on hand. That's more than enough to buy a Super Bowl ad:

Though official numbers will be reported in the coming days, earlier in the month Axios reported the numbers so far. The show Bernie Sanders with a commanding lead among the Democrats with $34.5 million. At that point, Trump was reported to have $46 million.

Screenshot/Axios

Naturally, those numbers will go up in the coming days, but Trump's raised $109 million in the last three and a half weeks in the middle of an impeachment. The president will likely have a commanding fundraising lead and may eclipse the donations to all Democrats combined.

Parscale says that 1,493,455 individuals gave over the last quarter with the average donation being about $41.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/impeachment-has-brought-a-massive-wave-of-donations-to-the-trump-campaign/

