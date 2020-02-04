I'm Not Crying, You're Crying: Trump Surprises War Wife With Her Returning Soldier at SOTU

It's hard to measure which moment of President Trump's third State of the Union speech was the best. There are so many to choose from, like Rush Limbaugh being awarded the Medal of Freedom on the spot by Melania, or the parents of Kayla Mueller, killed by ISIS, finally being recognized in public.

Kayla Mueller and the light she brought to this world will never be forgotten.



Thanks to @realDonaldTrump and #uspecialforces, Al Baghdadi will. #SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/RMZJintX0E — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) February 5, 2020

But the sweetest moment came when Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who was serving in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment, got to surprise his wife and children who did not know he was there.

Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams serving in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East is reunited with his family during #SOTU.



"Welcome home Sgt. Williams. Thank you very much," says @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/Z5efSGVcVt — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 5, 2020

It was a great moment and a bittersweet reminder of how many families are without their loved ones who are still serving in faraway lands. Trump promised to end the longest war in American history and bring our troops home for his second term. "We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," he said

On Afghanistan, Trump says "I am not looking to kill hundreds of thousands of people... we are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/RP2Yd8yP6Y — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 5, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter