Illegal Immigrants Are Gambling on Trump Losing Election So They Can Cross Border

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the illegal immigrants who are being stopped in Mexico and prevented from reaching the U.S. border are hoping for President Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. According to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, these immigrants are choosing to stay where they are in the hopes a Democrat will defeat Trump in the election and open up the borders again.

Katherine Cabrera, a Honduran who traveled through Mexico with her newborn baby, can’t get to the border because Mexican troop deployments are preventing them and thousands of others from being able to complete their journey across the border into the United States. Rather than return to Honduras, she plans to wait it out in Tijuana, gambling her fate on the election. "I want Trump out!" she said. "I'll wait for that because it would make things easier to get in."

“In this calculus and in their perhaps surprising savvy about national American politics and timing, Cabrera has plenty of company all over Tapachula, where thousands like her have been forced to pool up for long asylum process waits or returns home,” writes Todd Bensman, the Senior National Security Fellow at CIS. “Dozens of politically woke migrants, like Honduran Wilson Valladaras, recently told CIS their decisions to stay in Mexico were predicated on the Trump-defeat gamble.”

“Valladaras said he would wait for his Mexican asylum approval, move to Tijuana ‘until Trump leaves’, and then cross over the U.S. border when the Democrats undo his policies because ‘right now, the Americans will throw you back’ to Mexico,” Bensman continued.

Trump threatened Mexico with sanctions if they didn’t do more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through their country and into the United States. In response to the sanctions threat, Mexico promised to deploy National Guard troops to address migrant travel through their country. Thanks to these efforts, border crossings by illegals have plummetted 78 percent. So, while Trump’s pressure on Mexico has succeeded in curbing illegal immigration, U.S.-bound migrants are clearly aware that this strict policy will likely be reversed by any of the Democrats likely to win the party’s nomination.

“Once Trump is defeated, and the Democrats take over, things are going to get better,” said Brenda Ramos of El Salvador.

Should Trump lose, these migrants see a new administration as their cue to start heading back to the border, which will result in a massive influx of illegal immigrants and a lot of happy Democrats.

