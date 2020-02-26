Ilhan Omar's Challenger Elegantly Responds to Six Ways the Congresswoman Identifies Herself

Rep. Ilhan Omar is confused. Perhaps it's more accurate to say she's more confused than usual. The Somali-born, thrice married (once allegedly to her brother), home-wrecking socialist had a hard time Sunday night figuring out how to "identify" herself.

This is serious stuff in Omar's topsy-turvy, upside-down world of racial politics. It's not only important to have all the bases covered, you have to do it in the right order lest you give offense. And there's nothing more important in Omar land than not offending anyone.

Fox News:

“I am, Hijabi, Muslim, Black, Foreign born, Refugee, Somali,” Omar wrote. Then, appearing to provoke her critics, Omar added, “Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a [dollar] to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016.” Omar ended the post with a laughing-face emoji and a GIF showing her addressing an audience, saying “Hello Hello!”

I think she forgot something. Shouldn't "American" be in there somewhere?

Ted Cruz thought so.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also blasted the Omar post, writing, "in today's Leftist world of intersectionality, 'American' is deemed embarrassing & gauche."

Omar is being challenged by at least eight candidates, and one of them -- a foreign-born refugee from Iraq -- had a simple, elegant response to her identity crisis.

“I am an American,” wrote Republican Dalia al-Aqidi, a former Iraqi refugee who hopes to replace Omar in representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. “That’s why I’m running for Congress,” al-Aqidi added.

Give that woman a seat in Congress. Such elegant simplicity should be rewarded.

Al-Aqidi thinks that Omar doesn't belong in Congress because of her "hateful rhetoric.

“As an American citizen, my duty is to defend my country and my duty is to stand up to her hatred and racism that she's spreading within her community, within the country, and even worldwide,” al-Aqidi said. “Ilhan Omar is harming every American with her hatred, her standing against what we believe in, [and] against our own Constitution.” Like Omar, al-Aqidi came to the U.S. with her family to flee a nation ravaged by war. But unlike Omar, al-Aqidi said she has stopped considering herself a refugee. “I came to the U.S. more than 25 years ago. So, basically, I'm not a refugee anymore. I'm not an Iraqi anymore. I'm an American. Period,” she said on “Fox & Friends.”

Is Ilhan Omar a harbinger of things to come? As Europeans struggle to maintain their national identity, politicians want to destroy it in the name of the Eurpopean Union. The EU doesn't work unless you blur nationalities and eliminate unique national characteristics. There is pushback against that idea -- called "racism" and "xenophobia" by those looking for political advantage.

But eliminating our unique American identity in the name of modernity and "anti-nationalism" is not what most Americans want, regardless of their race, creed, color, or national origin. Rep. Omar is apparently ashamed of being "American." If so, one could rightfully ask what she's doing in Congress.

Perhaps she should make way for someone who's proud of their country and proud to serve it in Congress.