Ilhan Omar Laughs Through Talk of U.S. Casualties But Is Enraged as Minnesota County Bans Refugee Resettlement

As PJM’s Matt Margolis noted Wednesday, that paragon of patriotism Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Global Islamic Umma) “was seen laughing and joking around during a House Progressive Caucus press conference about Iran at the same time Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was talking about U.S. casualties in Iraq. In addition to laughing, at one point, Omar can be seen talking to Rep. Rashida Tlaib behind her, and appears to be joking and smiling, even when she turns back towards the camera.” But Omar wasn’t nearly as amused when, as Fox News reported Friday, “a northern Minnesota county on Tuesday night opted to ban the resettlement of refugees within its boundaries.”

Beltrami County, Minnesota, voted to ban refugee resettlement after Somali Muslims have arrived in the state in large numbers, making Ilhan Omar’s district the leading center for jihad terrorist recruitment in the United States. The refugees have also been blamed for a sharp rise in rape, sex trafficking, and other crimes. Beltrami County voted accordingly. Republican State Rep. Matt Grossell noted: “President Trump empowered counties to have a voice in the decision-making process for the federal refugee resettlement program. Tonight, Beltrami County exercised that option.”

Unlike the deaths of American soldiers, Ilhan Omar found this no laughing matter, tweeting Wednesday: “Over 20 years ago, the state of Minnesota welcomed my family with open arms. I never would’ve had the opportunities that led me to Congress had I been rejected. What Beltrami County is doing is denying refugees a chance at a better life.”

So apparently Minnesotans aren’t allowed to try to provide a better life for themselves and their children. They must instead be wholly concerned with providing Muslim migrants a better life. Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem to have occurred to Omar that those refugees about which she is so concerned have a place of refuge in the United States because of the actions of those American soldiers she so disdains.

Meanwhile, several weeks ago Islamic scholar Stephen M. Kirby sent Omar a series of questions including, “Will you go on record now and state that you support and defend the idea that in the United States a Muslim has not only the freedom to leave Islam, but to do so without fear of physical harm, and will you also go on record now and state that you condemn anyone who threatens physical harm to a Muslim who is exercising that freedom?” and “According to the words of Allah found in Koran 4:3, Muslim men are allowed, but not required, to be married to up to four wives. Being married to more than one wife in the United States is illegal according to our man-made bigamy laws. Do you agree with Allah that it is legal for a Muslim man in the United States to be married to more than one woman, or do you believe that our man-made laws prohibiting bigamy are true laws and are to be followed instead of this 7th Century command of Allah?”

Omar responded on December 20 with a form letter that addressed none of Kirby’s questions.

As a hero of the left, Omar is no doubt inundated with mail, and so it is likely that she never saw Kirby’s letter. But the staffer in her office who handled it should have brought it to her attention. Omar has repeatedly raised suspicions that she is not loyal to the United States, not least when, in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, she effectively invited the Iranian regime to target Trump hotels in jihad terror attacks.

Omar dismisses all criticism of her statements, which have been remarkably consistent in support jihad and the weakening of the U.S. and its allies, as “Islamophobia,” tweeting: “There is nothing shocking about the right clutching their pearls at everything I say or do. It’s however entertaining to watch how transparently [sic] their anti-Muslim rhetoric has been, as they use colorful language to cast me as their lead villain. Bless their hearts!”

This kind of thing plays well among the leftist lemmings who support her, but it highlights how much of a shame it is that we don’t have any journalists in America today, but only press agents for the Democratic Party. A real reporter would ask Omar why she laughed during talk of American casualties, and why she is indifferent to terror recruitment and migrant crime in Minnesota. Does she have any regard at all for the country she is representing? But Omar will never be asked that question. To ask it would be “Islamophobic.”

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 19 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.