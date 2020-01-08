Ilhan Omar Laughs and Jokes Around as Fellow Dem Discusses US Casualties in Iraq [VIDEO]

This is something you have to see to believe.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the members of the so-called "Squad," was seen laughing and joking around during a House Progressive Caucus press conference about Iran at the same time Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was talking about U.S. casualties in Iraq.

In addition to laughing, at one point, Omar can be seen talking to Rep. Rashida Tlaib behind her, and appears to be joking and smiling, even when she turns back towards the camera.

This is just the latest example of recent disrespectful behavior from the freshman Democrat. PJM's Robert Spencer noted yesterday that Omar suggested that Iran could target Trump hotels abroad. "Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions,” she tweeted. She also expressed more outrage over the death of Iranian general Soleimani than she ever has about 9/11.

I may not agree with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on anything, but she treated the issue of the Iraq war with a level a solemnity that apparently Ilhan Omar was incapable of. What was she laughing about, exactly? Was she laughing about dead Americans? Quite honestly, it wouldn't surprise me. Omar's showed incredible disrespect for those who died serving their country, and she should apologize for her behavior.

_____

