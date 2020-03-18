send
News and Politics

Ilhan Omar Gets Roasted for Her Hypocrisy After Attacking Ivanka Trump

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-18T10:09:31
chat comments

A national crisis is no time to take cheap political shots, especially at someone who is trying to be helpful and suggest ways to make staying at home with your kids while school is canceled more fun and exciting.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself with her kids on Twitter, and suggested a fun activity for parents to do with their kids if they're off work and staying at home with them.

"Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!" she tweeted. "Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional ;-p)," she added.

"A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal!" she continued. "Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart."

Ilhan Omar felt this was the perfect opportunity to make a completely unrelated political statement. "Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today. Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart."

I won't focus the fact that it was actually Obama's policy, not Trump's. But I will point out that Omar probably regrets the tweet now, as Twitter users started calling her out for her hypocrisy.

A mere smidgeon of self-awareness could have saved Omar from embarrassing herself the way she did. Omar recently announced her marriage to a Tim Mynett, a political consultant she had an affair with while both were already married. Both Omar and Mynett have children.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/ilhan-omar-gets-roasted-for-her-hypocrisy-after-politicizing-coronavirus/

