Ilhan Omar Gets Roasted for Her Hypocrisy After Attacking Ivanka Trump

A national crisis is no time to take cheap political shots, especially at someone who is trying to be helpful and suggest ways to make staying at home with your kids while school is canceled more fun and exciting.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself with her kids on Twitter, and suggested a fun activity for parents to do with their kids if they're off work and staying at home with them.

"Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!" she tweeted. "Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional ;-p)," she added.

"A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal!" she continued. "Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart."

Ilhan Omar felt this was the perfect opportunity to make a completely unrelated political statement. "Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today. Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart."

Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today.



Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart https://t.co/cv2g8Oclvc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

I won't focus the fact that it was actually Obama's policy, not Trump's. But I will point out that Omar probably regrets the tweet now, as Twitter users started calling her out for her hypocrisy.

She broke up 2 families. The people at the border can freely go home. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 17, 2020

You would think in all that is going on in the entire world, you would say something to bring our country together. Instead you remain hateful and tired and just pitiful. You had an opportunity to help instead you’re condemning. There’s no place for you here. — SouthernButNoBelle 🇺🇸 (@1abbeynormal) March 18, 2020

Hey @IlhanMN you should probably pipe down since you literally JUST broke up a family. Your new husband cheated on his wife who you knew about & his ex says he brought you to his marital home to meet her child while you 2 were sneaking around behind her back. You might wanna 🤫. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 17, 2020

Why do you need to be so hateful? Ivanka shared a simple family suggestion and you had to be spiteful and mean. Not something a true leader would do. Awful. I'm praying for this country to heal in all ways. You should try it. — Diane 🇺🇸🌺 (@DianeNoMoreLies) March 17, 2020

You have no shame. She is in her own home with her own children. She did not trespass to your property. You do not know when to put a sock in it. Stop the harassment pic.twitter.com/LFyLwYs9A4 — Vera Eyzendooren ❌ (@AlwaysRightUSA) March 18, 2020

What is wrong w/ you? All you can do is sit there blaming others & wagging your finger. Have you done anything to offer assistance? Anything besides criticizing those working around the clock? @IvankaTrump tweet was tender and kind. Yours however was vicious & unhelpful. #COVID19 — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) March 17, 2020

Thinking about all of the homes you wrecked with your adultery... — Russell Cantrell (@Cantrell_8990) March 18, 2020

A mere smidgeon of self-awareness could have saved Omar from embarrassing herself the way she did. Omar recently announced her marriage to a Tim Mynett, a political consultant she had an affair with while both were already married. Both Omar and Mynett have children.

