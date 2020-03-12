Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage to Political Consultant She Previously Denied Having Affair With

Last August, Rep. Ilhan Omar denied allegations made in court that she was having an affair with a political consultant working with her campaign. “No, I am not," she said definitively in an interview. Omar and her husband divorced in November. The man she was accused of dating while she was still married, Tim Mynett, also denied the affair at the time.

But, on Wednesday, Omar announced her marriage to Mynett on Instagram. “Got married!" she wrote. "From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah."

Alhamdulillah translates to "praise be to God."

I suppose this is still a step up from being married to her own brother.

As of this writing, over 175,000 Instagram users liked the fact that "some people did something" by getting married after breaking up their respective marriages.

_____

