Idaho Mom Playing in Park with Her Children Arrested for Disobeying 'No Trespassing' Orders

In the latest egregious example of state agents enforcing unreasonable restrictions on people in the name of safety, a mother in Idaho was taken from a park in Meridian in handcuffs and charged with trespassing for playing in a park with her children. There were crowds of people in the park but no one else was arrested. Sara Walton Brady stood up for her right to be in a public park despite arbitrary rules against it issued by small tyrants in her community who think it's fine to play on the grass, but swings are off-limits. This is the response our police officers who took an oath to uphold the Constitution gave her. WARNING: This will make you very angry so put down any sharp objects before watching.

The crowd at the park wasn't too happy about it and let the officers know it. Notice how the officers aren't wearing masks or gloves and are violating social distance edicts themselves.

"I feel like I was singled out because I was the only person that was arrested," Brady told KBOI. "I wasn't the only person standing on the bark. I definitely wasn't playing on the playground equipment. I wasn't swinging, never touched them. But yeah, I do feel like I was singled out and maybe it was because I asked too many questions.

Brady is being ravaged on social media by wokescolds who are berating her for her insolence against the crown. How dare she play in a park with her children in a crisis? Nevermind that no other cities in the country is suffering like NYC and hospitals are damn near empty everywhere but a few hot spots. Idaho's coronavirus deaths for the whole state are around 50. Despite the wide disparity in severity of cases from state to state, we must all be treated like we are in Manhattan and just got off the still-packed subways. In order to wake up the governors of the states where these restrictions are unreasonable and infringing on individual rights, people like Brady are needed to start the fire. And start a fire she did. A protest broke out the same day in front of City Hall and more like it are sure to continue.

The police department justified what they did, claiming that Brady had damaged property by removing police tape and a sign from the park. It is unclear how many people, if any, were involved in the removal of the tape, since attendees say there were no tape or signs when they arrived, but it's interesting to me that this can be considered "property damage."

I'd like to take you on a trip down memory lane to an incident of real property damage done by the Sons of Liberty leading up to the Revolution. Sam Adams's band of unruly boys did far more than politely remove some tape when they were ordered to do unreasonable things. Their antics would make the pearl-clutching rule-followers of today faint in shock and terror.

After the Stamp Act was passed in 1765, when England declared that the Colonists must produce all their paper goods on paper made and stamped in London, the Sons of Liberty went on a midnight drunken rampage. They broke into the Stamp Commissioner's house and drank all of his wine. He resigned his position the next day. But the patriots weren't done. After that, they paraded over to Lieutenant Governor Thomas Hutchinson's house and destroyed it. They threw all his furniture out on the lawn and broke it to pieces. They pulled down a balcony on the outside of the house! Read witness testimony that was recorded for our entertainment.

With respects to the Lieut. Governor’s House, where they ended their vile [transactions]…they had rais’d a greater Number and were intoxicated with Liquor, broke trio Windows, threw all his furniture out of kilo House, stamp’d upon the Chairs, Mahogany Tables, very handsome Large gilt-framed Pictures, the Pieces of which lay in Piles in the Street, open’d his Beds and let all the Feathers out, took ten thousand pounds in Cash, took all his Cloathes, Linnen, Plate, and everything he had, cut the Balcony off the Top of his House, pulled down all the Fruit Trees in his Garden, and did him in all 25,000 pounds damage.

Twenty-five thousand pounds in 1765 was an unimaginable fortune. Not even the fruit trees survived! Now that's property damage. What the parents in this small town of Idaho did is called "civil disobedience," which is a form of protest that no American should be pooh-poohing unless they want to get back to the days when governors' mansions were burning. When people can't disobey civilly, things get uncivil pretty quick. What I'm absolutely sure of is That Woman in Michigan and these twits in Idaho and New Jersey and Maryland and everywhere else where stupid decrees are coming out at a pace Dolores Umbridge couldn't match, are extremely lucky Sam Adams and his ruffians are dead. (Though it's fun to imagine what would be happening right now if they weren't, isn't it?)

And since he's gone, we turn to the Sara Walton Bradys of the world for the way forward. We have a right to push back against overreaching authoritarian dictates. Our Constitution is not void in an emergency no matter what unconstitutional laws are used to justify it. Our rights are unalienable. Rights aren't permissions granted by soft fat guys and women wearing painted-on overly-arched eyebrows sitting behind gates eating pheasants. Further, the goodwill the people have for police officers will quickly erode to nothing if they continue to enforce these arbitrary and unconstitutional edicts. They have a choice to ignore stupid executive orders. Do you want to live in a police state where you must show your papers to prove you're essential in order to move around your town? Because that's where we are, in case you haven't been paying attention. This is our government and they work for us. Let's remind them of that.

Bravo, Sara! I'm looking forward to the lawsuit.

