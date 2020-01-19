ICE Goes to War With New York City Over Sanctuary Policies

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement served 4 immigration subpoenas on the New York Department of Corrections requesting information on "multiple illegal aliens who were criminally arrested in New York City, and yet under New York’s non-cooperation policies officials have refused to honor ICE detainers or even provide ICE with information about the release dates of criminal alien public safety threats."

It would be one thing to release criminal illegal alien suspects without so much as a "by your leave" to ICE, but not even providing information like the date the criminals were released? That smacks of bureaucratic pettiness.

My colleague Megan Fox wrote about this yesterday, quoting ICE's Acting Director Matthew Albence.

“A lot of these guys are repeat offenders, they are violent offenders and these cops are out there day after day putting their lives on the line and it’s got to be incredibly frustrating for them to arrest these guys, knowing they're here illegally, knowing that ICE could get them off the streets and three weeks later they're arresting them again for a more dangerous crime or a more heinous crime.”

Cops aren't stupid, no matter what de Blasio and his liberal friends might think. Anything that makes their job more difficult and dangerous should be resisted.

ICE listed some of the illegals accused of serious crimes that the department of corrections had released despite the federal detainer.

A 21-year-old unlawfully present Guyanese national, who was arrested on January 10, by the NYPD and charged with murder, sexual abuse, contact by forcible compulsion, and sexual abuse of a 92-year old woman. He was previously released from local law enforcement custody in November 2019, despite ICE having lodged a detainer against him, due to New York City’s sanctuary policies;

A 26-year-old citizen of El Salvador who was arrested in September 2019, for assault and is wanted in El Salvador for homicide. He was moved to Rikers Island, and ICE lodged a detainer against him. However, ICE is actively attempting to locate him in the community because he was released by NYDOC in December;

A 38-year old citizen of Mexico who was arrested in January 2019, by the NYPD for attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment and attempted assault. He had two prior arrests by the NYPD for other criminal activity. ICE issued a detainer at the time of his last arrest, but he was released by NYDOC after posting bail;

No wonder the police are as frustrated as ICE. It must be disheartening to put a criminal into the system only to see him released for political reasons.

De Blasio claims that releasing violent criminals on to New York city streets makes everyone safer.

The Trump administration’s scare tactics destroy trust in law enforcement. The day our police ask for immigration status is the day people stop reporting crimes & sharing information. It’s the day we stop being the safest big city in America. We won’t let that happen. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2020

Illegal aliens don't trust law enforcement anyway. Just ask the cops in sanctuary cities. The illegals are still reluctant to report crimes and vamoose at the sight of a police officer. Only in liberal dreams do cops get the kind of cooperation that de Blasio is talking about.

ICE is running out of patience.

“Like any law enforcement agency, we are used to modifying our tactics as criminals shift their strategies; but it’s disheartening that we must change our practices and jump through so many hoops with partners who are restricted by sanctuary laws passed by politicians with a dangerous agenda,” said Henry Lucero, acting Deputy Executive Associate Director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Perhaps ICE should set up a tip line for cops in the city who can report the release of dangerous illegal aliens to ICE anonymously?