'I Was Ready to Prostitute Myself' to Big Donors says Joe Biden in Newly Uncovered Video

Joe Biden, famous for sticking his foot in his mouth, has apparently been battling that problem his entire career. New video from 1974 (pre-hair plugs) has surfaced on Twitter showing Biden admitting that politics is corrupt and that he was "ready to prostitute" himself to big donors.

Biden's comments were made during a discussion on campaign finance on The Advocates, a PBS debate show that aired in the '70s.

Not only did he admit that was willing to "prostitute" himself, but he compared himself to a "token black," furthering his ongoing problem of making racist comments without being aware of it. "I'm not sure you should assume I'm not corrupt," said Biden. "I'm a 29-year-old oddball...I'm like the token black or the token woman...I went to the big guys for money and I was ready to prostitute myself in the manner in which I talk about it, but what happened was they said 'come back when you're 40, son.'"

Watch for yourself. It's pretty cringeworthy.

He then went on to blame the corruption on the American people. "We were told that we politicians, as the young kids say, rip off the American public. I think the American public in a way rips off we politicians by forcing us to run the way they do."

Here's what we've learned from this interview: Joe Biden admits that politics is corrupt, that big donors always want something in exchange for their support, that he himself is up for sale, and that he blames the American public for it. I've heard some doozies in my lifetime but this one could be the biggest pile of garbage ever to be uttered on TV.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter