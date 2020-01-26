I Totally Called It: Michelle Obama Wins Grammy Award for Reading Her Own Book
Earlier this month, the Netflix documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, "American Factory," was predictably nominated for an Oscar for best documentary. In response to that news, I expressed my belief that the documentary was nominated simply because of the Obama connection, and I stand by it. I said at the time that "it's a bit hard to believe that this documentary would have earned this nomination had they not been linked to the project."
And I also made the following observation and prediction:
Barack Obama has already won two Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word Album, and Michelle Obama was recently nominated in the same category for her memoir, Becoming— and I'll bet a thousand dollars she'll win.
Well, I wish someone had taken me up on that bet because I'd be a thousand dollars richer tonight. I don't watch the Grammys or follow any coverage of them, but it was reported Sunday afternoon that she had won.
I'm sure it will go right next to her husband's Grammys and Nobel Peace Prize on the mantel of their fireplace.
Hillary Clinton won a Grammy too.
Just sayin'.
_____
Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis
https://pjmedia.com/trending/i-totally-called-it-michelle-obama-wins-grammy-award-for-reading-her-own-book/