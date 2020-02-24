'I Have Never Seen' Trump 'Eat a Vegetable': CNN Finds Novel #Resistance Angle for India Trip

President Trump is in India this week, where he was greeted with a massive, cheering rally. They really seem to love him over there. But there must be something negative to say about it, right? After all, it's Trump, so there must be something bad we can find. There must be some sort of #Resistance angle there. We can't let him visit another country without nitpicking every single little thing that happens or could happen.

And the world's first 24-hour cable news network is on the case! Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak, and Vivian Salama, CNN:

'I have never seen him eat a vegetable:' Trump braces for a beef-free menu in India

When President Donald Trump travels abroad -- be it to Saudi Arabia or Singapore -- his hosts usually try make him feel at home with his favorite meal: steak with miniature bottles of ketchup on the side. But what's a beef-lover to do in India?

The President, whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf, faces a potential shock as he prepares to travel to three Indian cities this week. His trip includes stops in Gujarat state, Agra and Delhi, where Hindus are the majority and cows are revered as sacred...

A person close to the President who has dined with him on several occasions said Trump has salad with a meal every now and then -- but other than that, "I have never seen him eat a vegetable."

So Trump faces a "potential shock." Not an actual shock, but a potential one. Hey, it could happen. News you can use! It only took three reporters to bring you the important information that Trump likes to eat beef and most Indians don't.

Obama loved wagyu beef and hamburgers and other delicious meat products, when he wasn't eating dogs. I didn't know or care what he ate when he visited India, and neither did CNN or anybody else.

It makes sense that CNN considers this a story, since most of their audience is made up of late-night comedians. They went nuts over Trump getting more ice cream than his guests, so I'm sure they'll have fun with this too. Potential shock brings potential humor. Hey, it could happen.

Trump also mispronounced a bunch of Indian names, in case you needed to know that. So, I dunno. Impeach him again, I guess?

They really do want Trump to win a second term. If even a cuck RINO traitor like me is sick of this crap...