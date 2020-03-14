Hysterical Blindness: Stephen King Can't See the Minorities on Trump's Coronavirus Team

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a helluva disease that has ravaged the nation and in at least one case caused hysterical blindness. Old white guy and author Stephen King tweeted out, "Note that Trump's coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white," without noticing there were at least two women speaking, one of whom is Seema Verma, the daughter of first-generation immigrants from India. Verma is the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Whoops, there’s a woman there! My bad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020

Actually, there were two. During another White House press briefing America's Surgeon General Jerome Adams stood with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. In case you can't tell, neither of them is white.

Look at all those old white men. pic.twitter.com/sL3dDWy1bO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2020

There is something really wrong with these people who are so hung up on the racial and gender makeup of the people on Trump's team. I don't care if they're aliens from Mars, I just want them to be the most qualified people in the room to handle a crisis. The left is so focused on diversity for diversity's sake that they would rather have a less qualified person in a position of authority because it makes them feel good about themselves. (Remember Joycelyn "teach the kids to masturbate" Elders?)

People who do this deserve to be roundly mocked. It is especially stupid that King is the one saying this considering he just got himself in a heap of trouble when he said writers should be judged solely on talent rather than on diversity. This tweet did not age well in comparison to his latest idiocy.

As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay. For me, the diversity issue--as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway--did not come up. That said... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

...I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

He was right back in January before the woke patrol made him apologize for being white and male, which he did with alarming speed. If it's important that only quality artists are given awards, how much more important is it to only hire the best crisis managers at a time of life and death in a pandemic? Spare us the virtue signaling for the benefit of your new friends, Stephen. The adults are solving problems right now.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxW