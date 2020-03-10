Hunter Biden Is Trying to Postpone His Paternity Deposition Until After the Election

Hunter Biden's attorneys are trying to postpone his March 11 deposition in the paternity case, arguing that his wife's "imminent due date," "intense media scrutiny," and the coronavirus all pose a risk of "personal endangerment" to him.

Additionally, Biden's legal team argues he should not be held in contempt for failing to turn over a slew of financial documents related to child support. Republicans have said the information could contain damaging evidence of the younger Biden's overseas business dealings and possible corruption. "Defendant's wife's due date is imminent," Biden's request for continuance reads. "Defendant will supplement this motion as soon as possible with an affidavit of his wife's treating physician." Additionally, "it is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus. Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus." Coverage from various media outlets -- including Fox News, The New York Times, NPR and The New York Post -- has led to "physical risks and logistics difficulties with travel to Arkansas," the motion continues.

Hunter Biden previously refused to pay child support, only doing so after Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer threatened to hold him in contempt. The new motion offers Biden to continue to temporarily pay child support for another nine months, and to reschedule the deposition after that period is over... which is conveniently after the 2020 election.

RNC spokesman Steve Guest has a theory as to why there have been so many delays. "After months of hiding, one has to wonder if the reason Hunter Biden continues to defy the court is because there are financial documents that could shed light on his father’s massive conflicts of interest as vice president."

Hunter Biden has also failed to produce "a list of all 'employers for the past five years,' an unredacted copy of his tax returns, deeds for properties he owns and tax documents for companies in which he has any ownership interest."

