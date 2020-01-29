Hunter Biden Is 'Relevant Witness' Says Democrat Senator

MSNBC's Willie Geist didn't get the answer he expected when he asked Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) about witnesses in the Senate trial on MSNBC's Morning Joe program Wednesday.

"I think someone has to ask the question: Is this a constitutional trial, or a political trial?" Manchin said.

"Is Hunter Biden a relevant witness, Senator?" Geist asked.

"You know, I-I think so, I really do. I don't have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are. Now I think that he could clear himself, what I know and what I've heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong, no matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican." Manchin added, "If it's relevant, it should be there."

.@WillieGeist asks @Sen_JoeManchin if Hunter Biden is a 'relevant witness.' Sen. Manchin responds: "I think so; I really do." pic.twitter.com/ZESiUMWTWc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 29, 2020

The look on Geist's face is priceless, and Manchin explained it perfectly. It's obvious that even if Republicans can't stop new witnesses from being called in for the Senate trial, that the debate over witnesses isn't over by a long shot. Republicans who want to see John Bolton testify might just want to see other relevant witnesses, like Hunter Biden or Joe Biden, testify. Manchin may not be the only Democrat in a red state who will try to appease both sides with a compromise position, such as the one he presented. Joe Manchin previously broke with his party to support Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, but he may not be the only Democrat to break with his party this time.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis