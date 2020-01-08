Hunter Biden Is Baby's 'Biological and Legal' Father, Court Rules

A court order has officially declared Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the "biological and legal" father of a child in an Arkansas custody and child support case.

"The results of the DNA tests indicate with near scientific certainty that the defendant is the biological father of the child in this case," Circuit Judge Holly Meyer wrote in the court order, first obtained by Fox News. "This Court finds and declares Robert Hunter Biden to be the biological and legal father of NJR," the initials of the child in the case.

In the case, Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper, is seeking full custody and child support after a November paternity test confirmed that Roberts' son — born in August 2018 — was indeed Hunter Biden's child. Roberts' legal team prepared the document, which the judge and Biden's lawyer signed.

The order directed the Arkansas Department of Health to draft a new birth certificate for NJR and further noted that "this case shall remain open pending resolution of the remaining issues before the Court." The case is likely to move forward on the issue of custody and child support.

The fact that Hunter Biden is the baby daddy has caused no little scandal in the family. His older brother, Beau, passed away in 2015. In 2017, the younger brother divorced his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, and dated Hallie Biden, Beau's widow. Since he did not break up with his late brother's widow until April 2019, the paternity test showed that he cheated on her.

One month after the break-up with Hallie, he married Melissa Cohen in a surprise wedding.

This paternity case may also shed further light on Hunter Biden's money scandals (specifically involving the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma), according to filings from the Florida private-eye firm D&A Investigations.

According to a D&A Investigations filing last month, the baby daddy's "bank account records provide the source and destination bank account numbers of: Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, DEFENDANT's business partners, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC. a/k/a RSB, LLC. a/k/a RSBais, LLC."

"They also verify the Counterfeiting scheme accumulating $156,073,944.24 with an Average Account Value (monthly balance) in the amount of: $6,785,823.66," the filing adds. That document goes on to connect Burisma to CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that handled the DNC hack in 2016. If the document's claims are genuine, this could bolster President Donald Trump's suspicions about CrowdStrike.

In a phone call that formed the basis of Democrats' impeachment effort, Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden's dealings with Burisma and rumors about CrowdStrike's supposed action of keeping DNC servers in Ukraine. Democrats insist that these requests were politically motivated and not based in a desire to sniff out corruption, but the Burisma situation stinks to high heaven.

Joe Biden was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine, and Hunter gained a lucrative job on the board of Burisma despite his lack of experience in the gas industry. The former vice president bragged about pressuring the president of Ukraine to fire a prosecutor — the very prosecutor who was investigating Burisma at the time.

While it stands to reason that the case will involve Hunter Biden's finances — in order to determine the appropriate amount in child support payments — the claims in the D&A Investigations filings are suspect. As the Daily Mail reported, D&A Investigations head investigator Dominic Casey "is known for pursuing right-wing conspiracy theories. During the Casey Anthony trial he claimed a psychic told him where to find Caylee's body."

Casey had previously filed a document claiming that Biden was involved in multiple criminal investigations regarding Burisma, but Judge Don McSpadden tossed out his motion six hours after it was filed.

That said, the case does have the potential to uncover more details about Hunter Biden's sordid deals with Burisma — and it may cast a pall on his father's presidential campaign. Joe Biden's Christmas photo did not include his youngest son, perhaps because Hunter has become a serious political liability.

Follow Tyler O'Neil, the author of this article, on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.