Hunter Biden Is the Subject of a Criminal Investigation Involving Burisma, Legal Filing Claims

Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations regarding "fraud, money laundering, and a counterfeiting scheme" according to documents filed in an Arkansas paternity case. The documents, filed Monday by the Florida-based private-eye firm D&A Investigations, specifically name Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that hired Biden to the board while his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was the Obama administration point person on Ukraine.

Biden "is the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering, and a counterfeiting scheme," the filing alleges, according to The New York Post. Biden and a group of business associates "established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley ... for Burisma Holdings Limited ... for the money laundering scheme," the filing alleges.

D&A Investigations went on to claim that the accounts showed an average value of nearly $6.8 million between March 2014 and December 2015.

The filing also names Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz, long-term associates of Hunter Biden. Heinz, the son-in-law of then-Secretary of State John Kerry, also entered lucrative business deals with Biden's son in China. At the time, Joe Biden and John Kerry went soft on China despite the Middle Kingdom's aggression in the South China Sea.

According to D&A Investigations, the vice president's son and his associates "utilized a counterfeiting scheme to conceal the Morgan Stanley et al average Account Value."

The filing also claims that the vice president's son had a role in a plot to rip off Sioux Native Americans to the tune of $60 million through the sale of tribal bonds. John Galanis, Archer, and Bevan Cooney were found guilty for their roles in June 2018, following a lengthy New York federal court trial.

D&A Investigations does not name the agencies behind the purported criminal probes of the former vice president's son in either case.

Dominic Casey, the D&A Investigations investigator who filed the papers, refused to comment further on them. "I believe this is self-explanatory," he told the Post.

The Arkansas paternity case involves Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper. In November, a paternity test confirmed that Roberts' son — born in August 2018 — was indeed Hunter Biden's child.

This paternity bombshell confirmed that Biden had cheated on the widow of his elder brother, Beau Biden. in 2017, Hunter Biden finalized his divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, after she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs. Later that year, he started dating Hallie Biden, Beau's widow. He broke up with her in April 2019 — months after his son by Roberts was born.

Yet the story becomes even more bizarre. In May 2019, Hunter Biden, 49, married Melissa Cohen, 33, in a surprise wedding.

The indiscretions of Joe Biden's youngest son may seriously damage the former vice president's 2020 campaign. While the potential corruption with Ukraine and China had been previously reported by Peter Schweizer, the Burisma deal broke into the national consciousness with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden later pressured the president of Ukraine to fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma. The former vice president's defenders claim the prosecutor was himself weak on corruption, but the investigation into Burisma was dropped after the firing, as Americans working for Burisma lobbied politicians in Ukraine.

